Freefalling Eagles not changing OC or QB, Nick Sirianni says

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was emphatic about staying the course on offense during his press availability on Monday.

Offensive coordinator and play-caller Sean Mannion and quarterback Tanner McKee have come under fire as the Eagles have fallen to the bottom of both the NFC East standings and the offensive team rankings.

The 2024 Super Bowl champions are averaging 17.1 points per game, 30th in the NFL.

The Eagles (2-6) posted the first 10 points of the game in Washington on Sunday night, but went scoreless over the final three quarters in a 27-10 loss. Philadelphia only averaged 3.9 yards per play.

Mannion, 34, played in the NFL as recently as 2023 and only had two previous years of coaching experience before he was elevated to the OC position.

"I'm not making any changes there," said Sirianni, regarding his embattled assistant. "It is on all of us to figure out how to get things going in the right direction. Obviously, right now they're not.

"But again, this is the ultimate team game and we're in the problem-solving business. Right now, we have to find answers to help us get going offensively. Again, that brunt falls on myself, that falls on Sean, and we're going to do everything we can to get ourselves out of this."

McKee stepped in for Jalen Hurts after the Eagles' starter was sidelined due to blood clots. Hurts last played for the Eagles against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 11.

He has started the last three games, completing 63.2% of his passes for 638 yards.

The 26-year-old, who had appeared in six games in 2024 and 2025, has tossed two touchdown passes and two interceptions and the offense has produced 45 total points in his starts.

"Tanner's our guy. We're not making any changes there," Sirianni said. "Again, how do we find solutions? That could be within scheme, that could be within how our schedule is, practice plays. Everything's on the table for us in that aspect.

"But right now, this is where we are and we're trying to find solutions there. We're looking at everything as far as what we can do differently as coaches."

Joe Milton, who had backed up Dak Prescott in Dallas in 2025, is the current back-up for McKee.