Giants’ John Harbaugh taps NFL ties ahead of trade deadline

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh is using his connections around the NFL to pursue roster upgrades ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, even reaching out directly to another team's owner.

Harbaugh confirmed Monday that he recently left a message for Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk as New York investigated trade possibilities, an unusual step that reflected the Giants' willingness to work every available connection.

"I think you call who you know," Harbaugh said.

General manager Joe Schoen remains in charge of trade negotiations, but Harbaugh said their different relationships around the league can complement one another. Schoen has stronger ties to other personnel executives, while Harbaugh's years as a head coach have given him relationships with owners and coaches.

That includes Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, whom Harbaugh described as a close friend after spending 18 seasons as the Ravens' head coach.

"We're turning over every stone, we're making every call," Harbaugh said. "We're getting all the information we can possibly get at all times."

Harbaugh defended the approach, saying the Giants are transparent about their trade discussions internally and will not apologize for pursuing opportunities through different contacts.

The Giants enter the week 4-2-1 and atop the NFC East, putting them in position to consider additions for a playoff push.

Harbaugh cautioned that New York does not have unlimited draft capital and any acquisition would need to fit both the roster and the club's longer-term plans.

"It's got to be something that is a need, that fits your financial profile, that fits your price tag," Harbaugh said.

He also indicated the Giants would be reluctant to sacrifice future assets for a purely short-term rental, saying a deal involving draft picks should provide both immediate and lasting value.

Schoen said last week that New York planned to "canvass the league" and evaluate both the cost and availability of potential upgrades before the deadline.