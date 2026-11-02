Jets' Aaron Glenn not fretting job security

Aaron Glenn lost for the 20th time in 25 games as head coach of the Jets on Sunday, but the former NFL defensive back has no time to fret his future in New York.

"There's so much that I think about when it comes to us improving each week that it really doesn't come across my mind, to be honest with you," Glenn said on a media video call Monday. "I understand how this league is. I understand what this business is about, but my first job is each week improving this team. And that's the only thing that I think about."

The Jets hired Glenn to get the team back to the playoffs, but a stretch of losing seasons could run to 11 in a row. The Jets (2-6) have lost three consecutive games and now hit the road for a game against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) before returning home to face the Buffalo Bills (6-1).

The Jets are finding ways to lose close games. Their six losses this season are by a total of 36 points, all but one of them a one-score game.

According to the embattled coach, there is no fire sale coming before the trade deadline. With a treasure trove of draft picks from marquee trades for defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline last year, he believes the Jets will be "in the business of keeping good players," adding running back Breece Hall "will still be here" next week.

Glenn said the run of defeats underscores the need for a change in "mindset" or losses will continue piling up.

"I mean, that's what this is," Glenn said. "It's a bottom-line business and we have to win, but we still have nine games left. So we still have an opportunity to win nine games."