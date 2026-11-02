Larry Csonka celebrates Vikings' loss on behalf of '72 Dolphins (NFL)

Allen Eyestone

Former Dolphins running back Larry Csonka, shown at Hard Rock Stadium during the 2018 season.

NFL

Larry Csonka celebrates Vikings' loss on behalf of '72 Dolphins

By Field Level Media

Nov 2, 20264 hours ago

Larry Csonka wasted little time celebrating the last of the NFL's undefeated teams going down on Sunday.

With a cigar in one hand and a celebratory drink in the other, Csonka flashed a big smile in a picture he shared on social media shortly after the Detroit Lions' 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

"CONGRATS to the #DetroitLions on the Win and a game well played today," the 79-year-old Hall of Famer wrote. "CHEERS to all my ‘72 undefeated teammates and #MiamiDolphin fans on our now 54 year record! Cheers!"

The 1972 Miami Dolphins posted a 14-0 record in the regular season, won two playoff games and recorded a 14-7 victory over Washington in Super Bowl VII to finish their undefeated campaign. Csonka was the team's leading rusher that season with 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

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