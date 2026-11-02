Larry Csonka celebrates Vikings' loss on behalf of '72 Dolphins

Larry Csonka wasted little time celebrating the last of the NFL's undefeated teams going down on Sunday.
With a cigar in one hand and a celebratory drink in the other, Csonka flashed a big smile in a picture he shared on social media shortly after the Detroit Lions' 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
"CONGRATS to the #DetroitLions on the Win and a game well played today," the 79-year-old Hall of Famer wrote. "CHEERS to all my ‘72 undefeated teammates and #MiamiDolphin fans on our now 54 year record! Cheers!"
CONGRATS to the #DetroitLions on the Win and a game well played today.
CHEERS to all my ‘72 undefeated teammates and #MiamiDolphin fans on our now 54 year record! Cheers! ???????? https://t.co/UDzXxsXeQP— Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) November 1, 2026
The 1972 Miami Dolphins posted a 14-0 record in the regular season, won two playoff games and recorded a 14-7 victory over Washington in Super Bowl VII to finish their undefeated campaign. Csonka was the team's leading rusher that season with 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.
--Field Level Media