Lions say 'indications are positive' on injured LB Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions offered a brief but "positive" update Monday on linebacker Jack Campbell, who was taken to a Detroit-area hospital following a neck injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital," the Lions said in a brief statement. "Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time."

Campbell, a first-team All-Pro last season, was injured in the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. The tackle came as Lions teammate Jimmy Rolder hit Hockenson from the opposite side with 14:48 remaining in the game.

Campbell, 26, lay motionless facing the ground and was surrounded by medical personnel for nine minutes while being immobilized and strapped to a board.

"It's positive" Lions head coach Dan Campbell repeated Monday shortly after the release of the team statement. "So your prayers are working. Please continue to do that. We'll leave it at that. So just continue to pray for him but it is positive news on Jack."

Lions star quarterback Jared Goff was shaken up emotionally while observing the situation.

"Jack's deal was definitely scary," Goff said. "It just brings you back to reality for a moment that he's a husband and a father. Scary. We're praying for him and hope he's going to be alright. If anyone is tough enough to get through something like that, it's going to be him."

Campbell, a fourth-year pro, was credited with three tackles prior to the injury. He has 57 this season after a career-high 176 last season.