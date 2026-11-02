Michigan sticking with QB Tommy Carr for 'foreseeable future' (College Football)

Brian Bradshaw Sevald

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) looks for an open receiver during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

College Football

Michigan sticking with QB Tommy Carr for 'foreseeable future'

By Field Level Media

Nov 2, 20263 hours ago

After Tommy Carr led Michigan to a win at Rutgers on Saturday, head coach Kyle Whittingham named the freshman his starting quarterback "for the foreseeable future" on Monday.

Carr, the grandson of legendary Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr and brother of Notre Dame starter CJ Carr, threw for 266 yards and a touchdown while running for 54 yards and two more scores in a 28-21 defeat of the Scarlet Knights.

It was his second career start since he replaced Bryce Underwood at halftime of the Penn State game on Oct. 17, leading Michigan to a 21-18 comeback win.

Carr has completed 72.1% of his passes for 503 yards, two TDs and one interception in four games this season, also running for 114 yards and three scores.

The Wolverines (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) host rival Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

--Field Level Media

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