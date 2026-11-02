NFL-backed Premier Flag football league to launch next summer

Professional flag football in the United States is on the horizon.

The National Football League and TMRW Sports unveiled Premier Flag on Monday as the brand identity for a professional women's and men's flag football league currently in development.

The league is expected to kick-off in the summer of 2027. Premier Flag will kick-off at a stadium constructed strictly for flag football, the location of which will be announced later this year.

"Premier Flag represents an exciting step forward in the continued evolution of flag football," said Brian Flinn, NFL senior vice president, global flag football. "Together with TMRW Sports, we're building a global platform to showcase the world's top flag football players and to engage fans in a premium experience, with the Premier Flag Showcase during Super Bowl LXI week providing an exciting first look at that vision.

"The launch of Premier Flag creates a new professional opportunity for the world's best players and establishes the pinnacle of the sport's growing global pathway."

Flag football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, with Premier Flag adding a professional level to the sport's expanding youth, high school, college and international competitions.

The United States and Canada have qualified teams for both tournaments, while Italy has secured a men's berth and Mexico a women's berth.

The NCAA has approved flag football for its Emerging Sports for Women program and recommended that all divisions add national championships as early as spring 2028. Over 250 U.S. colleges and universities now field women's flag football programs.

TMRW Sports and the NFL have already hosted the first Premier Flag London Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 6. Top athletes from the United States, Europe and Australia will advance to the Premier Flag Combine in 2027. Other events will identify players for the fledgling league.