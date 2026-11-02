Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith falls behind Miami's Darian Mensah in Heisman race

Jeremiah Smith's Heisman Trophy campaign might end up as collateral damage from the arm injury that has Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin sidelined for multiple weeks.

The Buckeyes' star wide receiver caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's loss to previously unranked Southern Cal, but Smith averaged only 8.3 yards per reception. That sent his Heisman odds at BetMGM from being the +110 favorite last week to +275 on Monday.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, who had been losing ground to Smith for weeks, reclaimed favorite status as his odds shifted from +300 to +150. The junior transfer from Duke threw for three more touchdowns in a come-from-behind victory at North Carolina, and now has thrown for 2,425 yards and 25 TDs against just one interception on the season.

Meanwhile, teammate Malachi Toney continued to inch his way toward the top with a pair of touchdowns on seven receptions. Toney has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns compared with Smith's 62 catches for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Heisman race figures to be jumbled again this weekend.

No. 1 Miami travels to South Bend on Saturday night to take on No. 4 Notre Dame and quarterback CJ Carr, who has the fourth-shortest odds at +1200. No. 3 Utah could bolster the Heisman chances for quarterback Devon Dampier (+12500) with a win at home against No. 7 BYU and quarterback Bear Bachmeier (+2500).

A trio of ranked SEC games could also have a significant Heisman impact.

Ninth-ranked Alabama and No. 15 LSU could be playing in a College Football Playoff elimination game for one team and a Heisman Trophy elimination game for one quarterback. The Crimson Tide's Keelon Russell (+10000) enters this week just behind the Tigers' Sam Leavitt (+6600).

At the same time as Miami-Notre Dame, 12th-ranked Ole Miss and Trinidad Chambliss (+1500) will host No. 2 Georgia and Gunner Stockton (+5000).

Two other quarterbacks still on the fringe of the Heisman board will face off at noon Saturday when Arch Manning and the No. 10 Texas Longhorns travel to face Austin Simmons and the No. 19 Missouri Tigers.

HEISMAN TROPHY ODDS* Player | Opening Odds | +Week 9 | +Week 10 Darian Mensah, QB, Miami: +1300 | +300 | +150 Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State: +1400 | +110 | +275 Malachi Toney, WR, Miami: +4000 | +350 | +325 CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame: +750 | +2000 | +1200 Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss: +900 | +1500 | +1500 Drew Mestemaker, QB: Oklahoma State: +10000 | +6600 | +5000 Gunner Stockton, QB, Georgia: +1500 | +6600 | +5000 Jesse Legree, WR, Oregon St.: +12500 | +2000 | +6000 Sam Leavitt, QB, LSU: +1400 | +8000 | +6600 Keelon Russell, QB, Alabama: +8000 | +10000 | +10000 Devon Dampier, QB, Utah: +6600 | +25000 | +12500 Conner Weigman, QB, Houston: +8000 | +12500 | +20000 Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU: +6600 | +15000 | +25000 Kenny Minchey, QB, Kentucky: +25000 | +25000 | +25000 Lincoln Kienholz, QB, Louisville: +8000 | +25000 | +25000 Jayden Maiava, QB, Southern Cal: +1100 | +10000 | +30000 Arch Manning, QB, Texas: +800 | +30000 | +30000 Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri: +10000 | +50000 | +50000 *BetMGM

Smith remains BetMGM's biggest liability as he leads all players with 9.8% of the total Heisman bets and 19.0% of the money wagered on the award. Mensah is the second-biggest liability and has attracted 8.1% and 16.4% of the action, respectively.

Josh Hoover saw his Heisman hopes all but dashed when he was replaced at halftime of Indiana's eventual overtime win over Minnesota. Hoover is now off the board at BetMGM, along with teammate and wide receiver Charlie Becker. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings, Florida running back Jadan Baugh and Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea also dropped of the board this week.