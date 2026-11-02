Packers' Josh Jacobs to keep playing despite more abuse allegations

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the Packers anticipate running back Josh Jacobs remaining with the team despite additional allegations of physical and verbal abuse against women dating back several years before his May 26 arrest. The arrest came three days after an incident in which a woman alleged that Jacobs threw her to the ground.

"We're going to allow the NFL to do its process, but I would anticipate him being a member of us moving forward," LaFleur said. "That's really all I have to speak on."

Jacobs' attorneys said in a statement released Sunday, two days after the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department in Wisconsin released records related to his May arrest, that the previous claims are "unsupported and stale allegations."

The team has stated that it became aware of the previous allegations only after records were released last week. According to those records, three women came forward after Jacobs' arrest.

Jacobs pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in September. He was convicted of battery, fined $1,000 and agreed to a deferred judgment agreement on a charge of damage to property.

Jacobs returned to the Packers' lineup in Week 7 after being removed from the NFL's commissioner exempt list and has played in each of their past two games. Since his return, Jacobs has rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown on 32 carries and caught 11 passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He has contributed to a struggling rushing offense that ranks last in the NFL with 485 yards.

"The NFL is still conducting its investigation and would consider the six games Jacobs was on the exempt list if he were suspended.

"We'll just let the process play out," LaFleur said.