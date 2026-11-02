Packers' Micah Parsons set to practice, targeting Thanksgiving Eve return

The Green Bay Packers might have more reason to be grateful on Thanksgiving this year.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday that outside linebacker Micah Parsons is set to rejoin practice this week.

Parsons is reportedly eyeing Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 25) to return to game action when the Packers take on the Los Angeles Rams at Inglewood in Week 12, according to the NFL Network.

Parsons' rehab process is ongoing, as he works his way back from a torn ACL and meniscus that has kept him sidelined since last December. He underwent surgery on Dec. 29.

Assuming no setbacks, Parsons plans to participate in individual drills this week and team drills next week.

The six-year veteran recorded 12.5 sacks in 14 games for the Packers last year after being traded to Green Bay by the Dallas Cowboys.

"Yeah, I'm itching for it, though, for sure," Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said.

The Packers play at New England this Sunday before hosting Minnesota on Nov. 15 before a bye the weekend before Thanksgiving.

"It's just about me making sure I have all the small things fixed first," Parsons recently said on The Edge podcast.