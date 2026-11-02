Report: Jags DT DaVon Hamilton (quad) likely out for season

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn quadriceps muscle, NFL Network reported Monday.

Hamilton, 29, was carted off the field in the second quarter of Jacksonville's 42-7 home victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He was scheduled for further testing on Monday.

Hamilton has started all seven games for the AFC South-leading Jaguars (5-2), who are allowing a league-low 77.4 rushing yards per game. He has 16 tackles, four quarterback hits, a half-sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"There's not many better humans, better competitors, team guys," head coach Liam Coen said after the Colts game. "You should have saw D-Ham this week in practice. His leadership (with the) defensive line, individual periods this week, just the human, the competitor. I can't say enough about him.

"When he's out there laying down and he's reassuring me. That's who he is. He's reassuring me, and has a smile on his face, actually. He trusts God. He trusts himself. He trusts life. He's just one of those types of people. Tough to see that, obviously."

A third-round pick by Jacksonville in 2020, Hamilton has recorded 260 tackles, 22 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks and four fumble recoveries in 93 career games (68 starts). He is in the final season of a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension.