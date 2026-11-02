Reports: Saints fire run-game coordinator after bye week

The New Orleans Saints fired second-year run-game coordinator T.J. Paganetti on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Paganetti, 37, joined head coach Kellen Moore's staff in February 2025 following two stints with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Saints rank 28th in the NFL with 86.0 rushing yards per game this season. They finished in the same spot in 2025 (94.3).

Coming off their bye week, the Saints (2-5) will return to action Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns (5-3).

Paganetti held multiple roles and won two Super Bowls on the Eagles' staff (2013-14, 2017-24). He was the run game specialist in 2024 when Saquon Barkleyh rushed for 2,005 yards and Philadelphia won Super Bowl LIX.

He was a graduate assistant and linebackers coach at his alma mater Oregon from 2015-16.