Seahawks activate rookie RB Jadarian Price off IR

The Seattle Seahawks activated rookie running back Jadarian Price from injured reserve ahead of their "Monday Night Football" game against the visiting Chicago Bears.

Price has missed the Seahawks' past four games due to a chest injury.

Seattle (4-3) will have both Price and Zach Charbonnet back for the Bears game, as Charbonnet is expected to appear in his first game since tearing his ACL last January in a playoff game during the Seahawks' run to Super Bowl LX.

Price, 23, had 28 carries for 119 yards and four receptions for 21 yards in his first three NFL games before his IR stint. The Notre Dame product was the 32nd overall pick of the draft this past April.

To make room for Price, the Seahawks waived backup running back Robert Henry Jr., who was signed off the Washington Commanders' practice squad earlier this year.

Seattle, however, won't have starting left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) or wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed (knee) on Monday night. The Seahawks elevated tackle Bobby Hart and receiver Montorie Foster Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster.