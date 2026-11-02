Week 8 MNF: Bears-Seahawks Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction

A pair of NFC heavyweights close out Week 8 of the NFL season on Monday night after taking the two biggest swings thus far ahead of the trade deadline.

In an attempt to bolster their fledgling ground game, the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) acquired Pro Bowl left guard Quenton Nelson last week. Not to be outdone, the Chicago Bears (5-2) made an aggressive push to improve their run defense with the addition of All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

The two will make their debuts with their respective teams when the Bears travel to face the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday night.

ODDS AND TRENDS The Seahawks are consensus 3.5-point favorites at home, with the line at 3.0 points at several sportsbooks.

The line shifted from 3.0 to 3.5 at BetMGM by midday Monday, with the public divided on the spread. The Bears have been backed by 54% of the total bets while the Seahawks have attracted 53% of the money.

Thanks to a pair of blockbuster trades this week, there could be an interesting matchup on the interior lines Monday night when the Chicago Bears visit the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Chicago has clearly been the more attractive moneyline play, with the Bears drawing 71% of the bets and 67% of the money as +145 underdogs.

The total points line at the sportsbook has shifted slightly from 47 to 46.5 points, with the Over backed by 54% of the total bets and 56% of the money wagered.

PROP PICKS --Bears RB D'Andre Swift Anytime TD Scorer (-110 at DraftKings): The Seahawks shut down former teammate Kenneth Walker III while holding Kansas City out of the red zone last week, so it likely won't be easy sledding for Swift on Monday night. He does have seven touchdowns on the season, including four in his past three games with Kyle Monangai sidelined.

--Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet Under 43.5 Rushing and Reception Yards (-125 at BetMGM): Charbonnet is set to make his return nearly 10 months after tearing an ACL, and Seattle's ground game has missed his physical presence. However, his snap count is likely to be limited. The Seahawks have also received solid production from Emanuel Wilson, and rookie Jadarian Price might also be activated from IR before the game.

KEY STAT Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 867 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He's third with 58 receptions through seven games.

NICE TO SEE YOU ... AGAIN Nelson and Simmons met on the field two weeks ago when the Colts lost to the Titans 26-20 in Indianapolis.

"He's an amazing football player, competitor. I was like, ‘Man, can't get away from this guy,'" said Nelson, a three-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection with Indianapolis. "It'll be another battle against him this week."

The Seahawks are familiar with Simmons after holding joint practices with Tennessee in Nashville in both 2024 and 2026. They also played the Titans last season in Nashville, winning 30-24.

"An elite player that has an elite pass rush, high motor, high-effort guy," Seahawks guard Grey Zabel said of Simmons. "It's one of those deals you wake up this morning and smile a little bit as you look at it. But at the end of the day, you want to go against the best and he is the best. It's going to be a fun time Monday night."

Simmons will reunite with his former Mississippi State teammate Montez Sweat, a defensive end for the Bears. Sweat is expected to return this week following a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

CALEB VS. 'DARK SIDE' The Bears have won their past two games since quarterback Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury. Williams went 30 of 36 for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 victory Oct. 18 at Atlanta, and he was 22 of 33 for 308 yards and two TDs in a 30-24 win Oct. 22 over visiting New England.

Williams and the Bears will be going up against a Seattle defense that didn't allow quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs to reach the red zone last Sunday night. The Seahawks prevailed 20-3 to snap a two-game skid.

Seattle's defense, nicknamed the "Dark Side," leads the NFL in allowing only 233.9 total yards per game.

"It's going to be a good challenge for us," Williams said. "We've got to get up there, we've got to communicate, we've got to get plays going. We've got to complete the ball.

"I've got to do my best, giving the best ball to the guys, and the O-line has to -- we have to limit flags and all of those different things, so we've got a challenge ahead of us, and that's what we want," he continued. "That's what we're excited about, and we accept those challenges."

INJURY REPORT BEARS: Monangai (thumb/toe) missed practice all week and was ruled out Saturday. Cornerback Malik Muhammad (toe) and linebacker D'Marco Jackson (ankle) are questionable. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) was a full participant all week and will return from a two-game absence.

SEAHAWKS: Charbonnet was a full participant in practice on Saturday and is slated to make his season debut after ACL surgery in February. The Seahawks also declared Price (chest) as ready to play but haven't yet activated him off injured reserve.

Seattle ruled out receiver/kick returner Rashid Shaheed (knee), left tackle Charles Cross (ankle) and running back Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring). Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) is doubtful, while quarterback Drew Lock (throwing elbow), nose tackle Brandon Pili (back) and linebacker Patrick O'Connell (toe) are questionable.

PREDICTION While Simmons is a plug-and-play upgrade for the Bears, the Seahawks will be changing three-fifths of their starting offensive line from last week while potentially adding two running backs to the mix. Nelson is learning a new scheme, and his arrival pushed Zabel to right guard, where he hasn't played since college. And Josh Jones will be on the blind side in place of Cross. If Seattle can't get its ground game untracked early, quarterback Sam Darnold remains susceptible to poor decisions on obvious passing downs. --Bears 30, Seahawks 20