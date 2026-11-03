Bengals place rookie DE Cashius Howell (wrist) on IR

The Cincinnati Bengals placed rookie defensive end Cashius Howell on injured reserve Tuesday.
The move comes two days after Howell sustained a wrist injury during a 43-36 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans. He underwent surgery later that night.
Howell, 23, has played in all seven games this season since being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has six tackles, five quarterback hits and one sack.
Cincinnati (5-2) faces the Atlanta Falcons (3-5) on Sunday in Madrid.
--Field Level Media