Bills release C.J. Gardner-Johnson after 1-game ban for spitting incident

The Buffalo Bills released safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday, one day after his reinstatement from a one-game suspension for spitting at an opponent.

Gardner-Johnson, 28, started Buffalo's first six games after joining the team during the offseason. His brief tenure ended less than three weeks after he was ejected from a Week 6 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting in the direction of tight end Brock Bowers.

The NFL subsequently suspended Gardner-Johnson without pay for one game. His appeal was denied, and he served the penalty during Buffalo's Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens following the Bills' bye.

Gardner-Johnson totaled 26 tackles, two passes defensed and one interception with Buffalo.

NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Bills' decision was driven more by inconsistency in Gardner-Johnson's play than the spitting incident.

Damar Hamlin replaced Gardner-Johnson in the starting lineup against Baltimore and is positioned for an expanded role alongside Cole Bishop. Hamlin recorded five tackles and broke up a pass against the Ravens.

Buffalo also has rookie Jalon Kilgore on the active roster, while veteran Geno Stone was elevated from the practice squad for the Baltimore game. Stone returned to the practice squad Monday.

Gardner-Johnson's release continues a run of short stays around the league. Since leaving New Orleans following the 2021 season, he has been with Philadelphia (2022, 2024), Detroit (2023), Houston (2025), Baltimore (2025), Chicago (2025) and Buffalo. He did not play in a game for the Ravens.

Gardner-Johnson helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX following the 2024 season.

Gardner-Johnson entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection by the Saints in 2019 and has 21 interceptions in 93 career regular-season games.