Colts sign DT Adetomiwa Adebawore to contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore to a contract extension Tuesday, which NFL Network reported was for two years and $35 million.

The new deal includes a $13 million signing bonus and $22.5 million in additional money through 2027, according to the report.

The signing came exactly one week after Indianapolis sent three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, 32, to the team that drafted him, the San Francisco 49ers, in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Adebawore, 25, has 19 tackles, four sacks, eight quarterback hits and two passes defended in eight games (two starts) this season. The Colts said he enters Week 9 leading all defensive tackles in the league with a 16.1% pressure rate and a 17% pass rush win rate.

For his career, Adebawore has 67 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 20 QB hits and one fumble recovery in 51 games (nine starts) since 2023.

"He's playing at a high level, and I think he's only going to continue to elevate that level," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "It's been exciting to see his growth since his rookie year. Him winning the one-on-one pass rush stuff, taking on double teams, the relentless effort, effort going after the football, going after the quarterback. I'm excited for him moving forward."

Indianapolis selected Adebawore in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern.