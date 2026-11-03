D’Andre Swift scores 3 touchdowns as Bears down Seahawks

D'Andre Swift rushed for three second-half touchdowns as the Chicago Bears defeated the host Seattle Seahawks 34-17 Monday night.

Caleb Williams was 24-of-34 passing for 247 yards and a touchdown as the Bears (6-2) won their third in a row since their quarterback returned from a hamstring injury. Swift rushed 27 times for a game-high 69 yards and Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III each made seven receptions.

Seattle's Sam Darnold completed 17 of 34 passes for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and was sacked three times. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had six receptions for 118 yards and a TD. The Seahawks (4-4) entered the game with an NFL-best .711 winning percentage on Monday Night Football (32-13).

After leading 13-9 at the half, Swift scored on a 1-yard run over left tackle with 5:38 left in the third quarter to make it 20-9. He tallied on a 5-yard run around right end with 8:28 remaining after the Seahawks pulled within 20-17 and added a 5-yarder up the middle with 4:41 to go following an interception as the Bears pulled away.

The Bears went 80 yards on 17 plays on their first possession, taking 8:32 off the clock. Williams rolled to his right and found Burden III for a 1-yard scoring strike. Williams was 8 of 10 for 58 yards on the drive. It broke Seattle's streak of 16 consecutive games without allowing the opponents to score on their opening possession.

Seattle got on the scoreboard on Jason Myers' 27-yard field goal with 12:50 left in the second quarter.

The Bears' Cairo Santos kicked a 44-yard field goal with 6:07 remaining in the half and a 38-yarder with 1:08 to go to extend the lead to 13-3.

Darnold found Smith-Njigba on a 43-yard scoring strike down the left sideline on third-and-10 with 30 seconds remaining. Myers missed the extra point, leaving the score 13-9 at the intermission.

Myers' 33-yard attempt with 14:09 remaining was blocked by Chicago's Austin Booker, preserving the 20-9 lead.

The Seahawks' DeMarcus Lawrence then forced and recovered a fumble at Chicago's 25 after a reception by Loveland.

Three plays later, Darnold rolled left and found Cooper Kupp for a 7-yard scoring strike. Darnold hit Tory Horton in the back left of the end zone on the two-point conversion, pulling the Seahawks within 20-17.