Ex-Maryland coach Mike Locksley joins Big Ten Network

Former Maryland coach Mike Locksley is joining the Big Ten Network as a college football analyst, Sports Business Journal reported on Tuesday.

Locksley, 56, and the Terrapins mutually agreed to part ways on Oct. 21 after compiling a 39-54 record, including a 2-5 start this season.

Locksley will start as a studio analyst on Friday on "The B1G Show" and also will appear on Saturday's "B1G Countdown to Kickoff" leading up to Maryland's game at Purdue.

He will work weekends with the network through the Dec. 5 Big Ten championship game and potentially could assist with College Football Playoff coverage, per the report.

Locksley began his collegiate coaching career at alma mater Towson State in 1992. He was head coach at New Mexico and the offensive coordinator at Alabama before taking over at Maryland in 2019.