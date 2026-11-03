Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten not spotted at practice (NFL)

Corey Perrine

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of an an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

NFL

Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten not spotted at practice

By Field Level Media

Nov 3, 20264 hours ago

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten was not spotted during Tuesday's open media session of practice, per ESPN.

Tuten, who is nursing both ankle and foot injuries, recorded career-high totals in rushing yards (104) and receiving yards (55) to go along with two touchdowns in Jacksonville's 42-7 romp over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

He was a non-participant, which was an estimation, at Monday's walkthrough for the Jaguars (5-2), who visit the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) on Thursday.

Tuten, 23, leads Jacksonville in carries (110) and rushing yards (492). He is tied in rushing touchdowns with Chris Rodriguez Jr. (three).

Rodriguez would be expected to receive a larger workload if Tuten sits out versus the Ravens. Rodriguez was listed as limited for Monday's walthrough estimate because of a hand injury.

--Field Level Media

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