Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten not spotted at practice

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten was not spotted during Tuesday's open media session of practice, per ESPN.

Tuten, who is nursing both ankle and foot injuries, recorded career-high totals in rushing yards (104) and receiving yards (55) to go along with two touchdowns in Jacksonville's 42-7 romp over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

He was a non-participant, which was an estimation, at Monday's walkthrough for the Jaguars (5-2), who visit the Baltimore Ravens (4-4) on Thursday.

Tuten, 23, leads Jacksonville in carries (110) and rushing yards (492). He is tied in rushing touchdowns with Chris Rodriguez Jr. (three).

Rodriguez would be expected to receive a larger workload if Tuten sits out versus the Ravens. Rodriguez was listed as limited for Monday's walthrough estimate because of a hand injury.