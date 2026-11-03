Lions coach says LB Jack Campbell 'improving'

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell offered another brief but positive update on the condition of linebacker Jack Campbell, who remains hospitalized after being taken off the field on a backboard in Sunday's win against the Minnesota Vikings.

"The good news is he is improving," the head coach said Tuesday morning on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.

The Lions have released minimal information about the condition of Jack Campbell, who initially was diagnosed with a neck injury. On Monday, the team made a brief announcement.

"Jack Campbell continues to rest and recover at a local hospital," the Lions said. "Preliminary indications are positive and out of respect for Jack and his family we will not share further information at this time."

The linebacker, a first-team All-Pro last season, was injured in the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. Campbell, 26, lay motionless and facedown for several minutes as medical personnel worked to safely remove him from the field.

Quarterback Jared Goff also spoke on the radio Tuesday morning.

"The positive updates are great, and we know that things are headed in the right direction right now, and hoping for the best for him," Goff said.

As the Lions (5-2) prepare to visit the Miami Dolphins (1-6) on Sunday, their coach acknowledged that thinking about the game is tough on the players.

"The thought of him and knowing he's doing better -- I've kept the captains up to date and they've let the other guys know -- is good news. I think that helps everybody just get a better handle on all this," Dan Campbell said.

He continued: "And once you know that, then you gotta move on for yourself, too, in that moment. Because if you let things wander and you drift and you worry a little and then you're trying to play or prepare, that's when bad things can happen to you because you're not all-in on what you need to be doing.

"That's why it's important that you get back to your own business."