Ravens turn to Joe Fagnano at QB against surging Jaguars

Quarterback injuries have placed the Baltimore Ravens in a bind during their short turnaround between Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills and Thursday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With Lamar Jackson slated for injured reserve due to a potentially season-ending thumb injury and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley sidelined by a toe injury, the Ravens (4-4) will ask undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to make his first career start against the Jaguars.

Fagnano made his NFL debut Sunday after Jackson and Huntley had to leave the Bills' game. He completed 10-of-21 passes for 91 yards and one interception.

"Going all the way back, (he's) a guy that took advantage of opportunity," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said of Fagnano. "When we talked in training camp about all 90 players that you have at that time having a chance and you can play your way onto the team, I really thought he did that."

Fagnano wasn't even certain to be available, as he was limited during Monday's walkthrough after sustaining an ankle injury in the 36-10 loss to Buffalo.

As a contingency plan, Baltimore signed Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad and added him to the active roster. Slovis, 25, appeared in two games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025 and completed 1 of 2 passes for minus-2 yards.

But Fagnano was a full participant in Tuesday's practice while wearing a brace on his ankle. That clinched Minter's decision to name Fagnano the starter.

"It's special. That's really the only way I can think about it," Fagnano said. "You work a lot to get into this position. It's unfortunate to see what happened to Lamar and Snoop, two guys that I have looked up to since coming to the organization. That part is tough, but I've had talks with them, and it's truly a next-man-up mentality. My job now is just to play to the best of my ability."

Fagnano will be tasked with leading a more complete offensive performance. During Baltimore's current three-game losing streak, it has scored a combined three points in the second half.

The Ravens also need more from running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for just 156 yards on 45 carries (3.5 per attempt) during the three-game skid.

That won't be easy to find, however, against a Jacksonville defense allowing a league-best 77.4 rushing yards per game.

The Jaguars (5-2) are coming off their third win by 24-plus points this season, a 42-7 demolition of the reeling Indianapolis Colts. With three forced turnovers in the win, Jacksonville shares the league's best turnover margin at plus-7.

Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile credits the family-like atmosphere that Liam Coen has created for the team's and his unit's success.

"I really feel that way with the guys in our room," Campanile said. "I think football's a much better game when it is that way, and we have a lot of guys who are that way. They genuinely love each other, love playing together, care about each other. I think you're at your best when you're doing things for people you love."

Jacksonville's defense is dealing with a few key losses as starting safety Eric Murray (elbow) and starting defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (quad) sustained season-ending injuries against Indianapolis.

The injuries could put more pressure on Jacksonville's offense, which ranks fifth in the NFL with 28.0 points per game. Trevor Lawrence ranks third in the league with 17 touchdown passes this season while throwing four interceptions.

"I think I've played good football throughout my career at different times. I'd say (this season is) definitely the most consistent I've played," Lawrence said. "I've learned a lot from our staff. I think the way I prepare is just completely different than I used to. That's just from learning what works for me. The staff has helped me a lot in that process of how you prepare, how you study the game plan."

Jacksonville's running back depth could be depleted this week with starter Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) sitting both Monday and Tuesday at practice, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was limited both days. Defensive end Travon Walker (rib) was sidelined Monday and limited Tuesday.

Aside from Jackson and Huntley, safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) has missed practice for Baltimore, while kicker Tyler Loop (right groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Jake Moody is expected to handle kicking duties against Jacksonville.