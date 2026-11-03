Report: Cards placing rookie RB Jeremiyah Love on IR

The Arizona Cardinals are placing rookie running back Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.

Love, who had been nursing a different ankle injury, sustained his new injury during Arizona's 33-30 overtime victory versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. He is expected to be sidelined four to five weeks, per NFL Network.

He has been plagued by ankle injuries since sustaining a right high-ankle sprain in the preseason. A left ankle injury kept him out of action in Weeks 6 and 7, and the new injury sending him to IR is to his right ankle.

Love, 21, has rushed for 268 yards and one touchdown in six games (five starts), adding 11 catches for 36 yards and a TD.

Arizona drafted Love with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Tyler Allgeier is expected to handle the bulk of the backfield duties on Sunday when the Cardinals (3-5) visit the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks (4-4). In eight games (four starts), Allgeier has gained 451 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns.

Fellow running back Bam Knight has entered the concussion protocol.