Report: Florida State leading WR Duce Robinson (ACL) out for season

Florida State receiver Duce Robinson will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-6 senior leads the Seminoles (3-5, 1-4 ACC) in receptions (24), receiving yards (438) and touchdown catches (four).

Robinson sustained the knee injury during Saturday's 36-24 home loss to Clemson. Coach Mike Norvell was fired on Sunday.

Robinson posted 1,081 receiving yards in his first season in Tallahassee in 2025 following two seasons at Southern California.

He has 119 catches for 2,266 yards and 17 touchdowns in 43 career games with the Trojans (2023-24) and Seminoles.