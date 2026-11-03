Report: Ravens sign QB Kedon Slovis off Packers' practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens are signing quarterback Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad, The Ringer reported Tuesday.

Slovis joins the 53-man roster just two days before the Ravens (4-4) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) on Thursday night without star quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and veteran backup Tyler Huntley (toe).

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano took over as the emergency quarterback after Jackson and Huntley were both injured in Sunday's 36-10 loss at Buffalo.

Fagnano, 25, suffered an ankle injury in that game and was listed as a limited participant in Monday's walk-through practice. He was 10 of 21 for 91 yards with an interception and a lost fumble in his NFL debut against the Bills.

The Ravens signed quarterback Austin Reed, 26, to their practice squad on Monday. He spent training camp with Baltimore and completed 6 of 12 passes for 59 yards with one touchdown and one interception in three preseason games. He was with the Chicago Bears in both 2024 and 2025 and was released at the end of training camp each year.

Slovis, 25, was undrafted in 2024. He appeared in two games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2025, completing one pass for minus-2 yards. Arizona released him on Aug. 30 and he signed with Green Bay two days later.

Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork was Slovis' position coach with the Cardinals last season.