Agent: WR Brandon Aiyuk applies to be reinstated

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has applied to be reinstated, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN on Wednesday.

He is "healthy and ready to get back on the field" and plans to report to the team's training facility on Friday, Rosenhaus said.

Aiyuk, 28, currently is on the 49ers' reserve/did not report list and he hasn't played since tearing his ACL in a game on Oct. 20, 2024.

Now that Aiyuk has turned in the paperwork to be reinstated, the 49ers will have to decide what to do with his rights.

General manager John Lynch said in January that "it's safe to say that he's played his last snap with the Niners."

San Francisco so far has been unable to find a trade partner. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Aiyuk repeatedly has vented his frustrations with the 49ers via social media, calling them "dumb" and "stupid" for paying him and suggesting that the 49ers were scared of how well he might play against them if he were on another team.

He signed a four-year, $120 million deal in August 2024. However, the 49ers voided roughly $27 million in remaining guaranteed money on his contract in July 2025 and later placed him on the reserve/left team list when he stopped showing up at the team facility to rehab his right knee.

Aiyuk led San Francisco with 1,342 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches in 2023. Over five NFL seasons, the 2020 first-round pick has amassed 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdown catches for the 49ers.