Browns place QB Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been placed in concussion protocol, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

Shedeur Sanders would be in line to start for the Browns (5-3) should Watson be unable to play versus the Saints (2-5).

Per the Browns, Watson reported to the team's medical staff on Tuesday that he was experiencing concussion symptoms.

"During the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Deshaun took a helmet-to-helmet hit," the team said in a statement released Wednesday morning. "The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) administered a gameday concussion evaluation. Deshaun was cleared by the UNC and returned on the Browns' next offensive series.

"As part of the protocol, the team's medical staff evaluated him again postgame and Monday morning. Both times he showed no symptoms, passed his evaluations, and was cleared. On Tuesday morning, he reported to the medical staff that he began experiencing concussion symptoms Monday night and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol."

Watson, 31, has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions in eight games (all starts) this season.

Sanders, 24, has been limited to the role of a backup after starting seven games as a rookie in 2025. He has completed all three of his passes for a total of 2 yards this season.

Dillon Gabriel, 25, who returned from injured reserve last week, and rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green, 24, also are on the roster.