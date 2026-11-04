Chargers chase breakthrough against hot-and-cold Texans

It's fair to say the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers expected more out of miserable seasons.

Purported Super Bowl contenders through training camp, the AFC teams have combined for two wins in the first two months of the season as of kickoff Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Playoff participants in January, the Chargers (0-7) have slogged through the worst start in franchise history and are the only NFL team without a victory. Houston (2-5) stumbled out of the starting blocks for the second consecutive season.

The Texans appeared to be finding their way last month while giving vibes of their nine-game winning streak to close last season, but their bid for a third consecutive victory was thwarted in a 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 25.

"We have been in some tight ballgames and that is what the NFL is," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "I think five of our games have come down to the last possession and we have won one and lost four of them. So there are a few plays out there that if we can find a way to make (them), we'd be sitting on the other side."

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for a season-low 153 yards in the loss to the Giants and the team spent its bye week to figure out ways to get better balance. The season-low effort came one week after Stroud was named AFC Player of the Week for his 312-yard, three-touchdown performance in a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at London.

Stroud has the team's passing game seventh in the NFL with 253.4 yards per game. Houston's ground game ranks 29th with an average of 84.7 rushing yards.

A defense that led the NFL last season with 277.2 yards allowed per game - and finished second in points allowed (17.4 ppg) - sits 19th (342.0 ypg) and 18th (24.3 ppg), respectively, this season.

"We got ourselves in this hole and we have to find a way to dig ourselves out," Stroud said.

There is no deeper hole than the one where the Chargers are buried. Their defense looked up to the task last Sunday by not allowing a first down over the Los Angeles Rams' first five drives of the game.

But without any offense to back up the effort, the defense could only do so much in a 24-9 loss. The Chargers have gone consecutive games without a touchdown as the offense continues to flounder under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

A second year of injuries on the offensive line have taken a toll. Offensive tackle Joe Alt did return from a neck injury last week, leaving Los Angeles with three rookies that started on the line, instead of the four first-year players the previous two weeks.

Quarterback Justin Herbert had a season-high 257 yards passing in the defeat, but his two interceptions gave him 10 on the season to lead the NFL. Two years ago, Herbert started all 17 games and threw just three picks.

"We all feel frustrated. We want to win a football game," Alt said. "We all need to play better, look at ourselves personally and then look (at it) as a group. Where am I individually lacking and where am I individually missing things? ... We just have to charge forward."

Los Angeles opened the practice windows for tight end David Njoku (knee) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (pectoral), who has yet to play this season. Chargers defensive back Deane Leonard (concussion), wide receiver Brenen Thompson (quad/hamstring) and safety Kendall Williamson (calf) did not practice Wednesday.

Houston safety Reed Blankenship (concussion/hand) and running back David Montgomery (groin) missed practice Wednesday. Tight end Brevin Jordan (finger/foot) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (groin) were limited.