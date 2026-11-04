Colts, Cowboys at crossroads in Indy with a lot to lose

Almost everything went wrong for the Dallas Cowboys in the second half last week, resulting in an improbable loss to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime.

Not much has gone right in the first half of the season for the Indianapolis Colts, who will carry the burden of a four-game losing streak and the weight of roster roulette when they host the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys (3-5) blew a 17-3 second-half lead and handed the Cardinals a 33-30 win in a game that underscored two ongoing issues: a sputtering running game and a defense that's prone to being torched for big plays. Dallas has lost three of its past four games but stands only a game back of the New York Giants in the win column in the NFC East.

Indianapolis (2-6) has traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson (to the Seattle Seahawks) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (to the San Francisco 49ers), and reportedly rejected at least one offer for running back Jonathan Taylor. Wide receiver Josh Downs has requested a trade, and the Colts are considering their options with the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaching.

Taylor logged 38 snaps last week in a 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Shane Steichen is resisting suggestions that the Colts hold him out or limit his exposure before the deadline.

"He's on our football team and he's excited for this opportunity to go play. He wants to go win this game," Steichen said.

Taylor did not practice Wednesday, as has been routine under Steichen. He's fourth in the NFL in carries (148), tied for third in rushing touchdowns (eight) and eighth in rushing yards (610).

If ever there was a moment for the Colts to polish their most valuable trade asset, this would be the week. Dallas is last in the NFL against the run, allowing 152.8 rushing yards per game.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has five of the Cowboys' 15 sacks and has made key plays, but he said no player on the defense is celebrating personal success.

"We're the problem. We're the reason we're losing these games. If we execute, we can be the reason why we win," Williams said.

Indianapolis has been outscored by 61 points and ranks last in the NFL in turnover margin (minus-11) thanks to nine interceptions and six lost fumbles. Jacksonville is three games clear of the Colts and Houston Texans in the win column in the AFC South.

A possible matchup of Downs and his younger brother, Cowboys safety Caleb Downs, faces potential hurdles. Caleb Downs, a first-round pick in April, left last week's game with a concussion, while Josh Downs could be traded by gameday.

"We play the Cowboys this week. I've got to focus on now," Josh Downs said. "That's what's most important."

If the Colts can keep enough of an offense together until Sunday, they are likely to be in the game based on Dallas' recent track record and injuries in its secondary. In addition to Caleb Downs, P.J. Locke started the week in concussion protocol and Jalen Thompson remains out.

The Cowboys have scored 30 points five times but are only 3-2 in those games. They're 1-11 under coach Brian Schottenheimer when they don't score 30 points in a game.

"It's not an effort issue. It's an execution issue," Schottenheimer said. "I'm responsible for everything that happens here. Our execution has to be cleaner. We have to be able to put some of these close games away that we've unfortunately let slip away from us. And that comes down to execution."