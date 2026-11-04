Giants’ John Harbaugh feels ‘good’ about RB room despite Cam Skattebo injury

New York Giants coach John Harbaugh isn't sounding alarm bells about his backfield even with Cam Skattebo dealing with a hamstring injury.

Skattebo did not practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day as the Giants prepare to visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"Skatt's got a hamstring, so you know how that goes," Harbaugh said. "We'll see."

The injury further tests a position group already missing Tyrone Tracy Jr., who was placed on injured reserve last week with a hamstring injury. New York also released veteran Najee Harris on Oct. 20.

That leaves Devin Singletary as the Giants' most experienced healthy option, but Harbaugh said the team is comfortable with the depth it has assembled behind him.

"I feel very confident about the running back situation. I like the guys we've got," Harbaugh said. "So, I feel good about it."

The Giants signed rookie Gregory Desrosiers to their active roster from the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad last week. They also reunited with Eric Gray on Monday by adding him to the practice squad. Desrosiers has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game, while Gray rushed for 79 yards and caught 16 passes over three seasons with New York after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

Harbaugh said both newcomers have had multiple practices to acclimate and will be prepared if called upon.

New York's running game enjoyed one of its strongest performances in the final game before the bye. Skattebo rushed for a career-high 124 yards in a 27-21 overtime victory over Houston on Oct. 25. Singletary ended the game with a 30-yard touchdown run one play after Skattebo broke loose for 42 yards.

Tracy also scored before leaving that game with his injury.

Skattebo has not been ruled out for Sunday, but Singletary will be in position for a larger workload if the second-year back cannot play.