Jets WR Garrett Wilson enters concussion protocol

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is in concussion protocol, head coach Aaron Glenn announced Wednesday.

Wilson, who is deemed "day-to-day" by Glenn, had six catches for 83 yards in New York's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday.

He has team-best totals in receptions (43), receiving yards (527) and receiving touchdowns (three) in eight games (all starts) this season.

Wilson, 26, has 358 catches for 4,171 yards and 21 scores in 66 career games (61 starts) since being selected by New York with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.