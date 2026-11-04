John Harbaugh, Giants tackle 13-game losing streak on Eagles' turf

John Harbaugh launched his NFL career working as an assistant coach in Philadelphia for a decade before becoming the head coach in Baltimore in 2008.

He returns to face his former employer for the first time as head coach of the NFC East rival New York Giants (4-2-1) on Sunday when they visit the slumping Eagles (2-6) and their new quarterback.

After coaching in the college ranks from 1984-97, Harbaugh was hired as Philadelphia's special teams coordinator by head coach Ray Rhodes in 1998 and retained by Andy Reid in 1999. He coached the special teams there until Reid made him the defensive backs coach in 2007.

His division-leading Giants are coming off a bye week and seeking their first victory in Philadelphia since 2013, having lost 13 consecutive games there, including one in the playoffs.

"Rival in the division, longtime rival," Harbaugh said. "Was a part of this way back as an assistant coach in Philadelphia and now to be on the other side of it, playing the vaunted Giants against the vaunted Eagles, it's really exciting and we're looking forward to it. A lot of respect for that team, that organization, everything about them."

Harbaugh, who went 3-2 against the Eagles during his 18 seasons as Ravens head coach, said he "probably didn't need to know that" when asked about the Giants' drought in Philly.

"Yeah, we don't care," he said. "We don't care about that."

What Harbaugh cares about is maintaining control of a weak division. The two-time defending NFC East champion Eagles are on a six-game losing streak and the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders each have won just one of their last four games heading into Week 9.

The Giants have been idle since a 27-21 overtime victory against the Houston Texans on Oct. 25, their only road win of the season (1-1-1 record). Harbaugh might have a knack for orchestrating success as his Ravens went 15-3 after a bye week.

J.J. McCarthy will make his first NFC East start for the Giants after completing 31 of 49 passes for 495 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Texans and New Orleans Saints.

Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) and outside linebacker Abdul Carter (illness) did not practice Wednesday. Five others were limited participants, including starting offensive tackles Andrew Thomas (groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (calf).

The Philadelphia offense has struggled all season -- with and without quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles were shut out in the final three quarters of their 27-10 loss Sunday night at Washington, which dropped them to 30th in the NFL in scoring (17.1 ppg) and 32nd in total offense (265.3 ypg).

To shake things up, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has benched quarterback Tanner McKee in favor of Joe Milton III, according to multiple reports. The 26-year-old will make his first NFL start on Sunday, setting up a clash of former Michigan quarterbacks.

Milton appeared in 14 games for the Wolverines from 2018-20 before finding success at Tennessee and becoming a 2024 sixth-round pick by New England. McCarthy was in Ann Arbor from 2021-23 and led Michigan to a national championship in his last season before being selected 183 spots ahead of Milton in the 2024 draft.

Milton came off the bench in one game for the Patriots in 2024 and four games for Dallas in 2025. He has completed 37 of 53 passes for 424 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and has one rushing TD.

"He's worked really hard," Sirianni said Wednesday of Milton, who was signed off the Cowboys' practice squad on Oct. 16. "Him and (quarterbacks coach) Parks (Frazier) have spent a ton of time together, getting him caught up to speed. ...

"He works extremely hard. He's always in the building, doing the extra things, and I like his progression."

Milton may not have a lot of help. Running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back), wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), linebacker Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) were absent from the practice field on Wednesday.