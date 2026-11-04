Lions' Jack Campbell 'optimistic' about recovery from neck injury

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell on Wednesday announced that he is "optimistic" as he attempts to recover from a serious neck injury, saying that he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress with movement in his upper body.

"I'm incredibly encouraged by the progress I've made in such a short period of time," Campbell said in a statement released by the Lions.

"... I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I'm taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better."

Campbell, a first-team All-Pro last season, was taken off the field on a backboard in Sunday's 19-15 win against the Minnesota Vikings. He was injured in the fourth quarter while tackling Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Campbell lay motionless and face down for several minutes as medical personnel worked to safely remove him from the field.

"I especially want to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded and cared for me on the field," Campbell said. "I know those were difficult moments, and I'm incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I'll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.

"I also can't say enough about the incredible care I've received from the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff. They've been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I'm truly grateful for everything they've done."

Campbell, 26, was credited with three tackles prior to the injury. He has 57 this season after a career-high 176 last season.

The Lions selected Campbell with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Iowa.