Lions try to stay locked in against struggling Dolphins

As their thoughts remain with hospitalized linebacker Jack Campbell, the Detroit Lions (5-2) will try to extend their three-game winning streak against the Miami Dolphins (1-6) on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"There's no easy way to do this, but we have to acknowledge it," Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday. "Let's talk about it and make sure we know. But I also know they're not postponing this game, and I know the only way to honor Jack -- we know the only way to really honor Jack and what he really wants -- is to make sure that we're locked in and ready to go, because otherwise, what just kind of came about, and we're throwing it away, in a sense."

Jack Campbell sustained a serious neck injury during Sunday's 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Play was stopped for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel attended to him before he was placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

He released a statement Wednesday saying: "I have full movement in my lower body, and I'm continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic."

Detroit listed 10 players, including Campbell, on Wednesday's estimated injury report. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) and safety Brian Branch (concussion) were among five players listed as limited participants.

Led by Jared Goff, who continues to be one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the league (168 of 248 for 1,964 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception), the Lions will try to exploit a Dolphins defense that ranks 24th in points per game allowed (25.9) and 25th in yards per play allowed. Jahmyr Gibbs remains one of the NFL's top backs, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and 110.4 rushing yards per game.

Miami has struggled on both sides of the ball. Opposing quarterbacks have combined for an NFL-high 119.5 passer rating against the Dolphins, while Miami quarterback Malik Willis owns a 79.7 rating through seven games. The Lions rank last in the league in passing yards allowed per game, which could create an opportunity for Willis to have success.

"They've won more games than we have and you put it like that, it makes you really think about whether that (passing defense) stat is really true or not," Willis said. "So I just try to focus on continuing to try to instill the game plan, make sure we're all on the same page and try to go out there and execute."

Miami has found more consistency on the ground behind Ollie Gordon II, who has rushed for 408 yards and four touchdowns and helped offset some of the Dolphins' offensive struggles.

Running back Jaylen Wright sat out the Dolphins' first practice of the week with a quad issue. Safeties Michael Taaffe (wrist) and Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (shoulder), edge Chop Robinson (knee), tight end Will Kacmarek (hamstring), edge Malik Herring (neck), long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder) and running back Kaytron Allen (quad) were limited.

For the Lions, center Cade Mays (ankle), cornerback D.J. Reed (hip) and defensive end DJ Wonnum did not practice Wednesday. Wonnum is in concussion protocol. Safety Kerby Joseph (knee), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (toe) and running back Jacob Saylors (neck) were also limited.