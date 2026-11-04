No. 18 Missouri thrilled to welcome No. 7 Texas to Columbia

Last season, the 12-team College Football Playoff field included just one entry with three losses: Alabama.

The losing team Saturday when No. 7 Texas visits No. 18 Missouri will have three losses in 2026.

That makes this week a probable pivotal matchup for the Southeastern Conference teams. Not that anyone is looking ahead, but Missouri (6-2, 3-2 SEC) has a road game at No. 2 Georgia next week. And Texas (6-2, 3-2) visits LSU.

Against the Longhorns, at least one factor points in Missouri's favor: Location, location, location. They're playing at home, where Eli Drinkwitz's team is 25-4 since 2023. They're also on a 25-game streak of sellouts at Memorial Stadium.

"I don't ever take that for granted with these fans," Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

Missouri's home games this season include one-sided victories against Texas A&M and No. 8 Florida, along with blowouts against smaller schools Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Troy. No matter the opponent, the Tigers have taken care of business, outscoring visitors a combined 153-54 in four home games.

Texas has a tough road victory against a ranked opponent, beating No. 14 Tennessee 20-17 at Knoxville when the Longhorns were ranked No. 1. The Horns have yet to lose a true road game this season after going 2-3 on the road a year ago.

Overall, Texas is 14-9 on the road under Steve Sarkisian after starting 1-6 in 2021-22. Talking about his own team earlier this week to reporters, Sarkisian said playing at home definitely helps.

"Home-field advantage should be an advantage," Sarkisian said.

The Longhorns are coming off a 31-3 rout of Mississippi State. Sarkisian praised quarterback Arch Manning's ability to make explosive plays downfield, along with the Longhorns defense for creating seven sacks.

Linebacker Rasheem Biles and defensive lineman Maraad Watson won respective weekly conference recognition. Biles recorded eight tackles and three sacks, and had two forced fumbles.

Drinkwitz's defense dominated against Arkansas in a 34-10 win, converting four turnovers into 24 points. Edge rusher Darris Smith recovered an early fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

When healthy, Texas has more weapons on offense than Arkansas, particularly in a wide-receiver group that includes Cam Coleman, Emmett Mosley V and Ryan Wingo.

"They put a ton of pressure on you," Drinkwitz said. "And if you push them to the post, that's probably Arch's best throw. I'm glad I'm not the defensive coordinator."

However, Coleman and Wingo might not play against Mizzou. Both finished the previous game with shoulder injuries.

Drinkwitz said the Tigers would plan as if the players would play anyway. Starting running back Hollywood Smothers also left the MSU game due to shoulder and knee injuries that could sideline him for weeks.

Sarkisian said the Horns' depth came through against Mississippi State, calling it "a heck of a team win."

Having a depleted complement of weapons certainly would test Manning, who came in with hype but ranks 65th of 141 quarterbacks in Total QBR. Conversely, Mizzou's pass defense can be vulnerable.

Mizzou quarterback Austin Simmons, who ranks 36th in QBR, gives the home team a potential advantage.

"We have a lot of trust in what Austin does with the ball in his hand," Drinkwitz said.

The fate of the season might be counting on it.