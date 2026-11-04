Panthers hoping for positive outing against Broncos following changes

With the desire to see better results defensively, the Carolina Panthers have made changes after surrendering 70 points in a five-day span.

The timing might be beneficial considering the next task for the Panthers is a challenging one.

The Denver Broncos carry a four-game winning streak into Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos (6-2) have been one of the best teams in the NFL, particularly over the last month. Their last two wins were 30-16 at Arizona and 28-24 on Sunday against Kansas City.

"Each week, each game is a different challenge, a different approach as to how to win," said Broncos coach Sean Payton.

The Panthers (3-4) have lost consecutive games, but they've had extra time to regroup following a 27-19 loss on Oct. 29 at Green Bay.

"There's an urgency about this group," said Panthers coach Dave Canales.

The morning after the Panthers lost to the Packers, they dismissed defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero after three-plus seasons.

Defensive line coach Todd Wash has taken over as interim coordinator. He served as the Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive coordinator from 2016-20.

"Trying to really get the guys to focus on what's happening right now and what we're doing," Canales said.

Canales declined to get into details about any potential scheme shifts "because we have a game this week." The Panthers used a 3-4 alignment under Evero, but Wash preferred to run a 4-3 in Jacksonville.

Canales did offer a basic response to the need to stop the run. The Panthers have given up 140.7 yards per game on the ground -- the third-highest total in the league. Their permissiveness against the run might help to explain why the Panthers have collected only 11 sacks, good for fifth fewest in the league.

"We have to have a commitment collectively to be able to run the ball efficiently and to be able to stop the run so that we can put offenses into known pass situations because that's where the good stuff happens," Canales said. "That's where you can get after the quarterback, and you can create turnovers."

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young said players on all units are disappointed that staff changes were deemed necessary. Yet their confidence hasn't waned.

"We all know we have what it takes," Young said. "You have to turn the page in this league."

Denver has come up with enough points despite quarterback Bo Nix averaging just 186.6 yards per game in the air. The leading rusher for the Broncos is J.K. Dobbins (306 yards) for a ground attack has been pedestrian.

"That's something that we definitely feel like there will be improvement with," Payton said.

Running back Jonah Coleman had the most opportunity against Kansas City by playing for more than 60% of the offense's snaps. He was a factor in the passing attack with four catches for 63 yards.

Jaylen Waddle, the team's leading receiver, had his second touchdown catch of the season Sunday. He had just 39 yards in the win and could use more action.

"It's something that's going to be important for us," Payton said. "He's dynamic. He's quick."

Carolina offensive tackle Brady Christensen, who has yet to play this season due to a hamstring, returned to practice Wednesday. Left guard Damien Lewis, who missed the Green Bay game with a knee injury, did not participate Wednesday

The Broncos, who'll play in Charlotte for the first time since 2022, have won two road games since falling in their first two road outings.