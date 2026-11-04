Rams CB Jaylen Watson (shoulder) to have season-ending surgery

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Watson, 28, recorded four tackles before aggravating a shoulder injury during Sunday's 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He originally dislocated the shoulder in a Week 3 loss to Denver. Watson has 24 tackles, one interception and nine passes defended in seven games (all starts) this season, his first with the Rams.

McVay said Watson will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

"Bummer for him, and he's been such a stud for us," McVay said prior to Wednesday's practice. "He wanted to be able to play through it, but just kind of understanding the totality of it all, and just some of the different things recommended to be able to get that surgery, and that'll put him on IR for the year.

"But he's been awesome, and whenever he gets back next year, will be better. But he'll be around, and he's been everything and that much more that we had hoped."

Watson signed with the Rams in March on a three-year, $51 million contract.

McVay said the team had hoped Watson could play later this season before deciding that surgery was the best course of action.

"The likelihood of it coming out and doing further damage to it is a very high probability," McVay said. "You could really strap it, but it would restrict his movement. Just with some of the different things we've received from our doctors, it's the right thing to do by him, even though it sucks because he's been such a bright spot for us."

Watson played the previous four seasons with Kansas City and totaled 178 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 24 passes defended in 53 regular-season games (29 starts) for the Chiefs.

Kansas City selected Watson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 10 playoff contests (four starts) for the Chiefs and had 23 tackles, two picks and six passes defended. Kansas City won Super Bowl titles in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The Rams also promoted cornerback Cam Lampkin from the practice squad to the active roster and signed cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean to the practice squad.