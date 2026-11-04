Report: Commanders DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) out for season

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Kinlaw, 29, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after he underwent surgery to repair an MCL injury. He sustained the injury during Washington's 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 19.

He joins fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne (foot) in being out for the season. Payne was placed on IR on Tuesday, four days after he sustained his injury during practice.

Kinlaw recorded 13 tackles and one sack in six games (all starts) this season.

Signed to a three-year deal prior to the 2025 season, Kinlaw has totaled 166 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and an interception for a touchdown in 81 career games (68 starts) for the 49ers, New York Jets and Commanders. He was selected by San Francisco with the 14th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.