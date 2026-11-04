Report: QB Jalen Hurts makes appearance at Eagles facility

Quarterback Jalen Hurts made an appearance at the Philadelphia Eagles' practice facility on Wednesday according to ESPN, his first visit since he was added to the injured reserve list Oct. 17 because of blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts sat in on various meetings during his visit, with sources describing his presence as a morale boost as the Eagles (2-6) try to snap a six-game losing streak.

Coach Nick Sirianni addressed reporters Wednesday but, in talking about his ailing quarterback, did not let on that Hurts visited the facility.

"He's resting and recovering," Sirianni said. "I miss him like crazy.

"We're all still praying for him and hoping for a speedy recovery."

The 28-year-old Hurts played in the Eagles' Oct. 11 game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London despite a blood clot diagnosis, which was originally thought to be superficial. A follow-up ultrasound showed movement in the clot, and Hurts was placed on IR on Oct. 17.

Hurts is expected to sit out the rest of the 2026 season as he treats his deep vein thrombosis and multiple pulmonary emboli in his lungs with anticoagulation or "blood thinners."

Tanner McKee has gone 0-3 as a replacement for Hurts. Former Dallas Cowboys practice squad member Joe Milton III, who joined the Eagles on Oct. 16, is scheduled to make his first NFL start on Sunday against the New York Giants.