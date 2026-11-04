Report: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (turf toe) out for season

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will miss the remainder of the season due to a turf toe injury, ESPN reported Wednesday morning.

Coming in after Lamar Jackson injured his thumb on the Ravens' first offensive play last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, Huntley came out of the game in the second quarter when he was sacked, lost a fumble and injured his right foot.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano relieved Huntley and sustained an injury to his right ankle before finishing the game for the Ravens (4-4). He wore a brace on his right ankle during Tuesday's practice, and head coach Jesse Minter later declared that Fagnano will make his first career NFL start on Thursday against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2).

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, is headed to injured reserve and could miss the rest of the season.

Signed to a two-year, $5 million contract with up to $6 million in incentives, Huntley has spent six of his seven NFL seasons with the Ravens, who first signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The Miami Dolphins claimed him off the Ravens' practice squad in 2024, and he re-signed with the Ravens in 2025.

Huntley, 28, has thrown for 727 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in five games (three starts) this season. He's also rushed for 76 yards and a score.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2022, Huntley has appeared in 35 games (19 starts), completing 66.7% of his passes for 3,939 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He has six rushing touchdowns and 871 yards on the ground.

The Ravens signed Austin Reed to the practice squad on Monday and inked fellow quarterback Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad on Tuesday to round out a depth chart dented by multiple injuries.