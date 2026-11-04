Report: Russell Wilson interviewed for NC State coaching job

Former North Carolina State quarterback Russell Wilson, who went on to win a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, interviewed for the Wolfpack's head coaching position on Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Along with Wilson, 37, fellow former NC State and NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is a leading candidate to fill the coaching vacancy.

Dave Doeren, who had coached the Wolfpack since the 2013 season, was fired Oct. 24 after the team fell to 3-4 (1-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference).

A 10-time Pro Bowl selection, Wilson played for NC State from 2008-10 before transferring to Wisconsin in 2011. Selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title in the 2013 season.

Wilson retired in June and was hired by CBS Sports as an analyst.

Wilson played 14 NFL seasons, finishing with a 121-80-1 record, 46,966 passing yards, 353 passing touchdowns, 114 interceptions and a 64.6% completion percentage in 205 games (202 starts) with the Seahawks (2012-21), Denver Broncos (2022-23), Pittsburgh Steelers (2024) and New York Giants (2025). He also rushed for 5,568 yards and 31 touchdowns and caught one scoring pass.

Rivers, 44, is in his sixth season as coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala. He guided the Cardinals to the state playoff semifinals in each of the past two seasons.

Rivers, who played at NC State from 2000-03, reportedly told the school he wants to remain at St. Michael until the season ends, according to ESPN.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Rivers went 134-109-0 in 247 games (243 starts) with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2004-19) and Indianapolis Colts (2020, 2025). The eight-time Pro Bowl selection totaled 63,984 passing yards, 425 passing touchdowns, 212 interceptions and a 64.9% completion percentage.