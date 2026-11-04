Reports: Eagles turn to QB Joe Milton vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton will get the start in Sunday's game against the New York Giants, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The report comes two days after Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni was emphatic about staying the course on offense during his press availability.

"Tanner (McKee's) our guy. We're not making any changes there," Sirianni said on Monday.

Well, things have changed.

On Wednesday, Sirianni lauded the progress visible to the Eagles' staff in Milton, who will get the nod as the free-falling Eagles (2-6) will bid to snap a six-game skid on Sunday when they host the Giants (4-2-1).

McKee stepped in for Jalen Hurts after the Philadelphia starter was sidelined due to blood clots. Hurts last played for the team against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 11.

Milton, 26, was signed five days later, one day before the Eagles placed Hurts on injured reserve.

Milton was a sixth-round pick by New England in 2024. He played one game for the Patriots that season, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown and also rushing for a score in a Week 18 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Milton appeared in four games off the Cowboys' bench in 2025, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with one TD and two interceptions. He has not played a snap in 2026.

McKee, 26, has started the last three games, completing 63.2% of his passes for 638 yards.