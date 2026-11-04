Reports: Miami WR Malachi Toney (ankle) uncertain for Notre Dame game

Miami (Fla.) star wide receiver Malachi Toney is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in practice this week and his availability for the top-ranked Hurricanes' showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday is uncertain, according to multiple reports.

Sources told The Miami Herald and ESPN that the injury isn't considered serious or expected to be a long-term issue and that Toney will work to be ready for the prime-time game against the Irish.

The sophomore's importance to the Hurricanes' offense is undeniable. Toney leads the team with 73 receptions, 1,027 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches. He ranks second in the FBS with 9.1 receptions per game, third with 128.4 receiving yards per game and tied for second in TD receptions.

Toney caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Miami's 38-35 victory at North Carolina on Saturday. His second TD turned into a vital insurance score. It gave the Hurricanes a 38-28 lead with 2:33 to play; UNC responded with a touchdown with 1:33 to go to cut the margin to three.

Miami (8-0) also was chosen No. 1 in the first edition of this year's College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Notre Dame (7-1) was slotted 11th after routing Navy 35-13.