Sam Darnold out, Seahawks to start Drew Lock vs. Arizona again

Drew Lock gets a second chance to beat the Arizona Cardinals this season when he tags in for injured Seahawks starter Sam Darnold on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Macdonald ruled out Darnold for this week due to a quadriceps injury suffered in Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears. Macdonald said Darnold is considered week-to-week.

Lock started at Arizona in Week 2 after coming off the bench to steer Seattle to a win Week 1. He entered the season-opening victory over the Patriots when Darnold was forced to leave because of a glute injury.

Seattle dominated at Arizona, 31-7, with Lock completing 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Lock is practicing again this week after missing the past two games because of an injured elbow. Jalen Milroe remains the No. 2 quarterback with Darnold unavailable.

"We have full confidence in those guys and will have a plan in place," Macdonald said.

Arizona (3-5) comes to Seattle (4-4) with a new starter, Gardner Minshew, who replaced Jacoby Brissett in the second half at Dallas and sparked a 33-30 overtime win.