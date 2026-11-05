Backups Drew Lock, Gardner Minshew II do battle as Seahawks host Cardinals

It will be a battle of backup quarterbacks when the Arizona Cardinals travel to Seattle on Sunday to face the reeling Super Bowl champions.

The Seahawks (4-4) will be without starter Sam Darnold because of a quad injury suffered late in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the visiting Chicago Bears.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Drew Lock, who has been inactive the past two weeks because of a sore elbow, will start against the Cardinals (3-5).

Lock has completed 35 of 48 passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions this season.

Lock played all but the first series in the season opener, leading Seattle back from a 10-point deficit to defeat the visiting New England Patriots 13-10 in a rematch of Super Bowl 60.

In Week 2, Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns - all to Jaxon Smith-Njigba - in a 31-7 victory over the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Smith-Njigba had nine catches for 155 yards.

"I know Sam will attack his rehab, and Drew will step in and be the best version of himself for us, so I have all the confidence in him," Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas said.

Macdonald said Darnold also fractured a rib early in the game against the Bears. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve and will be re-evaluated weekly.

"So, he's playing the whole game without even making a thing of it and playing his tail off and competing," Macdonald said. "I think it's worth noting how tough this guy is. He'll be back sooner than later, I'm sure."

Macdonald said Darnold likely could continue playing with the rib injury, "but right now, it's the quad that's holding him out."

The coach also said that, because of Lock's elbow issues, third-string quarterback Jalen Milroe would get reps with the first-team offense in practice this week.

The Seahawks have dropped three of their past four games and have already exceeded their loss total from all of last season.

The Cardinals will start Gardner Minshew II, the former Washington State standout.

Minshew came off the bench last week to replace a struggling Jacoby Brissett and threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns, leading a 14-point comeback in a 33-30 overtime victory at Dallas.

That prompted first-year Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur to name Minshew the starter and demote Brissett to third string. Brissett reportedly is going to be traded to Baltimore.

"He's been in these situations, guys," LaFleur said of Minshew. "He's played really good football throughout this league and seen a lot of different things. There's no moment that's going to be too big for him. He's just ready to rock with the guys."

Minshew has a 17-30 career record as a starter with Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Las Vegas and Kansas City.

"At some point, someone's going to be better than you and they're gonna play," Minshew said. "At some point, you'll be the best guy in the room and you'll get a chance to play. All you really have is your opportunity to work and get better and enjoy it with the guys around you."

In addition to Darnold, the Seahawks did not have offensive tackle Charles Cross (ankle), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee), defensive tackles Brandon Pili (back) and Leonard Williams (stinger), or linebacker Connor O'Toole (foot) at practice this week.

Cardinals running back Bam Knight (concussion) and offensive linemen Jon Gaines (ankle) and Jayden Williams (knee) sat out Wednesday's practice.