Colts RB Jonathan Taylor locks in on Cowboys, blocks out trade 'noise'

Jonathan Taylor doesn't know what next week might bring as trade rumors connect the Indianapolis Colts All-Pro running back with multiple teams.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants are among teams reported to be hot on Taylor's trail.

But Taylor said he has not requested a trade and used his voice to encourage those left in the locker room to focus on Week 9 and "getting these fans a win" over the Dallas Cowboys.

"At this point, the hay is in the barn now. We're preparing for the Dallas Cowboys. After last week, nothing else matters," Taylor said.

Taylor repeated he is more frustrated by the Colts being blown out by 35 points against division-leading Jacksonville last week. Taylor played 39 snaps and head coach Shane Steichen will not hold him out of the game this week unless a trade agreement is in place.

Taylor said he's not thinking about the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

"It's kind of been dragging on for a while now. At this point, it just becomes noise. It's been like three or four, how ever many weeks. So it's like, regular scheduled programming."

Taylor has 610 rushing yards, which ranks eighth in the NFL, and eight touchdowns (tied for third in the NFL) this season.

"At the end of the day, we''ve got an opportunity -- especially this week, especially after last week -- to come back and put a better product on the field," Taylor said. "That's my biggest goal. Last week was tough. It was just ... you never want to go and put that on display."

The Colts traded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers last month.

Wide receiver Josh Downs requested a trade but remains on the roster. Former first-round pick Anthony Richardson relieved fellow quarterback Daniel Jones in the second half last week but asked for a trade prior to the start of the regular season.

Jones is expected to remain the starter.