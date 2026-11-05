Duke, Nate Sheppard look to continue ACC climb at rival NC State

Duke is still trying to climb in the standings and remain in the championship picture in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Blue Devils continue that pursuit Saturday afternoon when they make the short trip to face North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C.

Duke (6-2, 3-2 ACC) has won two games in a row heading into a challenging four-game stretch.

"The big key for us is how we play in November," Duke coach Manny Diaz said.

The home stadiums for Duke and NC State are separated by 22 miles. Diaz spent six seasons as an NC State assistant coach under then-coach Chuck Amato, who died last month.

Diaz said the coaching change following Dave Doeren's recent dismissal isn't something the Blue Devils can dwell on during preparations.

"You just have to believe what you see on the film," Diaz said. "You try to glean whatever information you can from (last Saturday) if there are differences. But it's still such a small sample size."

NC State (4-4, 2-3) will be playing its second game under interim coach Todd Goebbel following last weekend's 31-10 victory against Cal.

Goebbel does not plan to change the Wolfpack's routine.

"Nothing will change this week in game planning, practice habits, fundamentals, expectations, or standards," said Goebbel, who had been special teams coordinator and running backs coach. "We'll stay even-keeled throughout this process and get ready to play."

Duke running back Nate Sheppard is coming off a five-touchdown performance against Boston College. He'll be part of the challenge for the Wolfpack's defense.

"The biggest thing is his patience in his runs," Goebbel said. "He has great contact balance. He knows how to play behind his pads. He's always falling forward."

Sheppard now holds the single-season school record of 18 touchdowns (14 rushing, four receiving).

NC State linebacker Popo Aguirre is coming off a 16-tackle outing.

The Wolfpack might have running back Duke Scott back in action after he has missed about a month with a left foot injury. He's listed on this week's depth chart.

"He has worked really hard to get himself back," Goebbel said. "I think he feels good. He's excited to have a great week of practice and be ready to go this Saturday."

Duke has won its last three matchups with the Wolfpack and five of their last six.

"We're not focused on the past," Goebbel said. "We're focused on this week."