Florida State heads to Boston College in wake of firing Mike Norvell

Interim head coach Rick Stockstill leads Florida State for the first time as the Seminoles visit Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Seminoles (3-5, 1-4 ACC) fired Mike Norvell on Sunday, one day after a 36-24 loss to Clemson dropped the program to 4-17 in conference play since it won the 2023 ACC championship.

"You don't ever want your players to give up. As a fan, don't give up," said Stockstill, a Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame quarterback and former Middle Tennessee State head coach who was previously the director of scouting for offense. "I understand their frustrations, their disappointments, but Florida State's gonna be back."

Despite their recent struggles, the Seminoles have Ashton Daniels (26 total touchdowns, 15.5 yards per completion) starring under center. He is coming off his second 350-yard passing game and is the only player in the country with a 70-yard pass and an 80-yard rush this season.

However, top receiver Duce Robinson is done for the season with a torn ACL, and the Seminoles' defense has allowed more than 35 points in four straight losses.

As Daniels leads the team on the field, Stockstill needs others to do the same.

"To me, player leadership doesn't just start now because you had a coaching change. The great teams have always been player-led," Stockstill said. "I have no doubt that they're gonna rally together, but (the coaches) have to do a great job because players are gonna look at us."

Boston College (4-4, 2-3) knows the challenge that Daniels presents.

"He's made a lot of plays for them," Eagles coach Bill O'Brien said. "Good scrambler, good runner, accurate passer."

Boston College had a second opportunity for its first three-game win streak since 2023 before losing 47-2 at Duke last week.

It was a season-worst showing for the Eagles, with their only points coming on Carter Davis' blocked extra point. Their defense has racked up an ACC-best 14 takeaways this season, including one interception by Davis against Duke.

Boston College's offense was held to 213 total yards. Dual-threat quarterback Mason McKenzie threw for 87 of them.

Now, McKenzie has tight end Kaelan Chudzinski at his disposal. Chudzinski made one reception in his return to the starting lineup after missing seven games with an Achilles injury expected to keep him out all season.

Losing top running back Evan Dickens for the season (knee) has left the majority of the load for Bo MacCormack III, who scored three touchdowns in a 49-27 win at Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

"He's doing great, man," O'Brien said. "He's a tough guy, he's a good guy, he's a team guy."