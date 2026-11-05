Jaguars limit quarterback-starved Ravens to 227 yards in one-sided win

Trevor Lawrence passed for 242 yards and one touchdown and Cam Little kicked four field goals as the Jacksonville Jaguars sailed to a 33-10 victory over the host Baltimore Ravens on a rainy Thursday night.

Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for touchdowns and Parker Washington had a scoring reception for the Jaguars (6-2), who won for the fifth time in the past six games.

Montaric Brown and Jourdan Lewis had interceptions and Jalen McLeod recovered a fumble as Jacksonville held the Ravens to 227 total yards. Lawrence completed 16 of 26 passes.

Baltimore (4-5) lost its fourth consecutive game and was unable to mount a passing attack due to long-term injuries to Lamar Jackson (right thumb) and Tyler Huntley (right toe). Both players were hurt on Sunday in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano made his first career NFL start and completed 10 of 18 passes for 60 yards and two interceptions. Justice Hill raced 65 yards on a fourth-quarter run for Baltimore's lone touchdown.

Derrick Henry rushed for 57 yards on 17 carries and moved into seventh place on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 13,707 yards. He passed Jerome Bettis (13,662) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684). In sixth place is Curtis Martin (14,101).

Ravens star safety Kyle Hamilton, who sustained a hip injury in the second quarter, played in the third quarter but later was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Tuten scored from the 1 to cap the game-opening drive as the Jaguars took the lead for good.

Jake Moody kicked a 53-yard field goal for the Ravens with 6:31 left in the first quarter. Little booted a 36-yarder with two minutes left in the period to give Jacksonville a 10-3 lead.

The Jaguars delivered a decisive salvo later in the half when they drove 80 yards on four plays. Lawrence threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Washington, who caught the ball inside the Baltimore 35 and finished off the scoring play to make it 17-3 with 58 seconds left in the half.

Little kicked field goals of 45 yards in the third quarter and 47 and 33 yards in the fourth as Jacksonville's lead grew to 26-3.

The fumble recovery by McLeod set up a 2-yard scoring run by Rodriguez with 7:26 left in the game.

Hill exploded down the left sideline for his 65-yard score on the next offensive play. That was Baltimore's first second-half touchdown since a 30-23 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 11.

The Ravens have been outscored 84-10 in the second half during the four-game slide.