Miami lands commitment from another 5-star in WR Brysen Wright

Miami and head coach Mario Cristobal continued their run on five-star recruits on Thursday, gaining a commitment from wide receiver Brysen Wright.

He becomes the sixth five-star recruit to choose the Hurricanes' 2027 class, according to the 247Sports composite. A 2028 prospect, he said he is reclassifying and will enroll at Miami in January.

Wright is just 16 and was ranked by the composite as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 3 overall player in the 2028 class. The composite now lists him as the No. 26 player and No. 4 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

He chose Miami over finalists Texas and Florida.

Miami has been interested in Wright since before he entered high school. The 6-foot-4 receiver remembers that.

"Miami was the first school to believe in me, and that's stayed with me through this whole process," Wright said in a statement. "I want to compete at the highest level. The relationship I've built with coach Cristobal and the guys at Miami made this feel like the right place to take that next step."

Wright plays at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. According to The Athletic, he has 46 catches for 984 yards and 11 touchdowns through the first 10 games of his junior season.

The other five-star prospects in the class are cornerback Donte Wright, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly; wide receivers A'mir Sears, Miami Columbus and Nick Lennear, Miami Carol City; edge Jaiden Bryant, Irmo (Columbia, S.C.); and quarterback Israel Abrams, Montini Catholic (Lombard, Ill.).

The Hurricanes (8-0) are atop the College Football Playoff rankings and will play at No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1) on Saturday night.